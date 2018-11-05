Firspost Spodcast Episode 76: Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, India's win over West Indies and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

India defeated West Indies by five wickets after a tricky chase in the first T20I on Sunday. Chasing a small target of 110 in 20 overs, India lost Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant early. Senior player Dinesh Karthik was given support by Krunal Pandya as they steadied the innings and took India home with 2.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, the Indian spinners put the brakes on the West Indies batting lineup. No one really got going other than Fabian Allen, who scored 27 runs. They managed to score just 109 runs in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets and conceding just 13 runs. He was declared the Man of The Match.

The next T20I will be played on 6 November in Lucknow.

In the Premier League, Manchester City thrashed Southampton 6-1 on Sunday to reach the top of the points table, and Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to grab second place.

Raheem Sterling, who signed a fresh five-year contract Manchester City, scored two goals while teammates Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane also scored to make it a great night for the team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to move into second place on the points table, behind Manchester City. Alvaro Morata scored two goals, continuing his return to form after a lean phase where he scored a mere two goals in 20 domestic matches. Morata has now scored four goals in four EPL matches.

In tennis news, Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Karen Khachanov of Russia in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Khachanov won in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. This is the biggest title win of Khachanov’s career so far.

The unseeded Russian, who is ranked 18 in the world, said, “To finish the season like this is really a dream come true.” His ranking will climb to 12 on the back of this victory. Djokovic, who had a tough semi-final win against Roger Federer on Saturday, struggled against Khachanov. However, as is expected from Djokovic, he made no excuses. He said, “Karen played really well and he deserved to win that match. I didn't unfortunately. And he showed great quality today and he showed why we're going to see a lot of him in the future.”

An update from the Pro Kabaddi League now. Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi 45-38 on Sunday.

Gujarat began with a toe touch by Rohit Gulia on Vishal for the first raid of the match. They dominated Delhi, as Gulia scored a Super Raid with a bonus point, and touch points on Vishal and Yogesh Hooda to make it 5-1 by just the third minute. Dong Geon Lee was drafted into the team for this match and caused some headaches for Delhi as he scored a Super 10. Parvesh Bhainswal scored six tackle points.

Delhi fought back, with Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar scoring 11 and 8 raid points respectively. But the experienced Ravinder Pahal and captain Joginder Narwal collected only three tackle points in total between them. Gujarat maintained their lead to wrap up the match 45-38.

In the other match of night, UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors drew 30-30. Maninder Singh scored nearly half the points for Bengal, with 14 touch points. It was neck-and-neck right to the end as Jang Kun Lee slipped to tie the score. A review by UP helped them make it 30-30.

In I-League football, Chennai City FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 in Kozhikode on Sunday. With this win, Chennai move to the top of the table with seven points from three games. In a taut thriller of a game, Pravitto Raju, Pedro Manzi and Ameerudeen scored for Chennai to get them past a determined Gokulam Kerala.