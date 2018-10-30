Firspost Spodcast Episode 72: India's win over West Indies, reaction to death of Leicester City owner and more on our daily podcast

India scored one of their biggest wins ever, beating the Windies by 224 runs on Monday.

Rohit, who has had an impressive 2018, brought up his 21st ODI century with a cut to the boundary past point. He finished with 162 runs from 137 balls. Rayudu brought up his third ODI ton, getting there in 80 balls, only to be run out soon after. India scored more than 100 runs in the last 10 overs, finishing with 377/5.

The West Indian batting faltered and never quite got going. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets each as the Windies were all out for a paltry 153 in just the 37th over. Skipper Jason Holder was the only batsman to show any resistance, scoring a valiant 54 from 77 balls as the rest of the lineup collapsed. India lead the 5-match series 2-1, with the last game scheduled for November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cricket Australia has made it clear that the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, which were a consequence of the ball-tampering incident earlier this year, will not be reduced or lifted.

Ahead of next month's series against India, the Australian Cricketers' Association termed the punishment harsh and requested a reconsideration from the board. There is growing noise regarding Smith's and Warner's return to the national team after some poor performances by Australia.

The Kerala Blasters drew their game with Jamshedpur 2-2 on Monday. Jamshedpur dominated the first half, with star forward Tim Cahill of Australia scoring quickly. He put Jamshedpur in the lead in just the 3rd minute. In the 31st minute, Michael Soosairaj scored Jamshedpur's second goal. The winger curled

The tables were turned in the second half as Kerala went on the attack. In the 71st minute, Sahal Abdul Samad's pass found Seiminlen Doungel on the left wing. Slavisla Stojanovic, the striker from Serbia, deposited Doungel's cross firmly into the net. 14 minutes later, Doungel again sent a great pass to CK Vineeth who did the rest to level the scoreline.

It was a sad day for the EPL as Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was declared dead after a helicopter crash. In a moving gesture, Jamie Vardy, the hero of Leicester City's title win in 2016, led the tributes for Srivaddhanaprabha. The owner, his pilot, co-pilot and two others died when their helicopter crashed shortly after take-off just outside the team's stadium on Saturday. Vichai had attended Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham and departed, as per usual, in his helicopter from the centre-circle of the club's King Power stadium pitch. However, the chopper encountered difficulties and crashed into a car park outside the ground, as a huge fireball engulfed the wreckage.