Finally, the fall of the underdog

Arnav: Maybe the world is still in balance.

If Brazil had gone the way of Germany or Spain I might have had to check if I was hallucinating. This was a composed, competent performance from a Brazil side that, even if it didn't pull up any trees, never looked like losing this game. I'm not the biggest fan of Neymar either, but it was good to see him get another goal. With Messi and Ronaldo out, he might well be the biggest star left in the tournament. I'm all for a heartening underdog story, but heavyweights are also fun to watch.

Mexico showed early promise with some exciting upsets but failed to perform when it really mattered; a disappointing trend that has plagued their performances for a while. They did a phenomenal job defeating Germany in their opening game, but they've been beaten convincingly by both Sweden and Brazil. One step forward, one step back.

One last thought: for Rafael Marquez to be playing at a world cup, in the outfield, at the age of 38, is nothing short of amazing.