Finally, Luka Modric gets what he deserves on the international stage

Abhijit: It might be just a semi-final for Modric and Croatia, but that’s pretty big for a small nation with modest resources. A lot of noise has been made about Belgium’s golden generation but this is Croatia’s golden generation too, although one that has grown a bit ripe with time. That said, the Croats finally got their just deserts but still had to do it the hard way.

Another penalty shootout drama must have tested the patience of Croatia fans, but that’s a small price to pay for a first semi-final appearance since 1998. Modric, Rakitic and co will now look to get past familiar foes England, and a first final is very much in sight. They took out the hosts Russia last night, now it’s time to send England back home. And Croatia very much have it in them to do so.