FINA World Championships 2019: Britain's Adam Peaty shatters his own 100 metres breaststroke world record

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 21, 2019 18:28:24 IST

Gwangju: Britain's Adam Peaty shattered his own 100 metres breaststroke world record Sunday as he chased a third successive world title.

The Olympic champion stormed home to win his semi-final in a time of 56.88 seconds, becoming the first swimmer to break 57 seconds and eclipsing his previous mark by just over two tenths.

Britain's Adam Peaty competes to win the semi-final of the men's 100m breaststroke event. AFP

Peaty has not been beaten for five years over 100 metres breaststroke in major competition and he never looked in any danger in the second men's semi-final on day one in Gwangju.

The tattooed pin-up, chasing a hat-trick of world doubles in the 50m and 100m, went out strong, turning 0.12 inside world record pace as fellow Briton James Wilby struggled to keep up.

Peaty punched the air after the roar of the crowd told him he had finally broken the magical 57-second barrier.

Wilby and Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki finished two seconds behind the peerless Peaty in an almost embarrassingly lopsided race.

China's Yan Zibei won the first semi-final in 58.67 to qualify second behind Peaty for Monday's final.

