FIH Women's Series Finals: Despite 11-0 mauling, Fiji players celebrate 'spirit of hockey' with Indian team

India women's hockey team had no trouble dispatching lower-ranked Fiji in Hiroshima in the FIH Women's Series Finals on Tuesday. With the 11-0 win, India progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament. They were already certain of topping Pool A after the draw between Poland and Uruguay, who finished second and third respectively. But away from the hockey pitch, Fiji team weren't downbeat despite the thrashing.

In a heartwarming and sporting gesture, members of the Fiji and India teams, took hand-in-hand, formed a circle and sang a rendition of 'If you're happy and you know it clap your hands' song. At one stage, instead of saying "If you're happy and you know it raise your hands" the players sing "If you're happy and you know it, shout hockey" which has everyone bursting into laughter. The clip was shared on social networking site Twitter by team coach Sjoerd Marijne.

After the match against Fuji were we won with big numbers but they didn’t lost their spirit @FIH_Hockey #FinalSeries pic.twitter.com/jktJir5Zru — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) June 18, 2019

On the pitch, Gurjit Kaur scored four goals as she struck in the 15th, 19th, 21st and 22nd minutes, while Monika Malik (11th, 33rd) scored a brace for India in the lop-sided match. Lalremsiami (4th), Rani (10th), Vandana Katariya (12th), Lilima Minz (51st) and Navneet Kaur (57th) were also among the goal scorers.

Such was the difference between the two sides that India women made 74 entries into the opposition's area as compared to Fiji making just a one over the 60 minute period.

In the other group, Russia, Chile and Japan all won two matches each to finish on six points each. But Russia finished top owing to best goal difference with Chile and Japan going into the crossovers.

India will face the winner of Chile and Uruguay on 22 June with Russia to play the victor of Poland vs Japan on the same day. The final is scheduled for 23 June.

