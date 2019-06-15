FIH Series Finals Bhubaneswar 2019, India vs South Africa, LIVE Hockey Score: Harmanpreet Singh doubles India's lead in final

Latest Updates: Another penalty corner and another goal from India. Too much power in the shot from Harmanpreet Singh and the goalkeeper just couldn't stop it. Everything is working according to the plan for Graham Reid and India. 2-0 up before the first quarter.
Preview: India outplayed reigning Asian Games champion Japan 7-2 to storm into the summit clash of the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament on Friday, assuring themselves a place in the year end's Olympic qualifying event.
Returning to the side after a long injury lay-off, Ramandeep Singh (23rd, 37th minutes) finally got his mojo back with a double strike, while Harmanpreet Singh (7th), Varun Kumar (14th), Hardik Singh (25th), Gursahibjit Singh (43rd) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47) also registered their name on the scoresheet.
Japan's goals were scored by Kenji Kitazato (2nd) and Kota Watanabe (20th).
India will face South Africa in Saturday's final while Japan will square off against USA in the third-fourth place play-off match.
South Africa had earlier defeated USA 2-1 in the first semi-final.
For the first time in the tournament, the Indian defence was literally tested as world no 18 Japan gave a good account of themselves in patches.
To the dismay of the home crowd, Japan took the lead in the second minute from a counter attack. Kitazato slammed home past Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak after receiving a pass from Kenta Tanaka from their first attack.
The stunned Indians got their act together quickly and created a flurry of opportunities. Young Gursahibjit Singh was guilty of wasting a golden chance in the fifth minute from close range after he was beautifully set up by Nilkanta Sharma and Ramadeep.
Two minutes later, India secured back-to-back penalty corners and Harmanpreet equalised from the second chance.
The Indians kept up the pressure and earned three consecutive short corners in the 14th minute and this time Varun beat Japan defence with a powerful grounded flick to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead.
But the Japanese caught the Indian defence off-guard once again in the 20th minute with another fine counter-attack when Watanabe scored after being set up by Kazuma Murata.
Japan's joy was shortlived as India restored their lead three minutes later through Ramadeep, who scored his first goal for the country after returning from a year's injury hiatus.
Ramadeep scored with his trademark deflection from the near post after a Gurinder Singh pass from the right flank.
Minutes later, India made the scoreline 4-2 when Hardik scored with a slap shot from the top of the D.
India secured their sixth short corner soon but Varun's effort was defended by Japanese goalkeeper Yusuke Takano.
Next it was PR Sreejesh's turn to show his skills in front of the post when he denied Shota Yamada with a diving save from Japan's first penalty corner.
After the change of ends, the play was mostly on the Japan half as India kept up the pressure to score three more goals.
First Ramandeep scored his second of the day in the 37th minute with a rebound from a penalty corner and then Gursahibjit and Vivek Sagar Prasad also sounded the board from field efforts to register an emphatic win for India.
The FIH Series Finals provide two spots in the Olympic Qualifiers to be held in October-November this year.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 19:49:55 IST
Highlights
Q1: India 2-0 South Africa
Another penalty corner and another goal from India. Too much power in the shot from Harmanpreet Singh and the goalkeeper just couldn't stop it. Everything is working according to the plan for Graham Reid and India. 2-0 up before the first quarter.
Q1: India 1-0 South Africa
GOALLL! Just two minutes on the clock and Varun Kumar gives India the lead. Once again, India's early pressure worked in their favour. It was the game's first penalty corner and Varun hits a powerful low shot to goalkeeper's left
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the FIH Series Finals final between India and South Africa!
South Africa, having beaten the United States of America in the semi-finals thanks to a last minute goal, will face India in the finals of the Bhubaneswar leg of the tournament. Both teams have secured their participation in the Olympic qualifiers by virtue of making the finals.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:49 (IST)
Q2: India 2-0 South Africa
It's a full house at the Kalinga Stadium and they are happy to see India leading the match 2-0. Meanwhile, a good chance for South Africa to score their first goal, but Sreejesh does enough to save the shot from close range.
19:44 (IST)
End of First Quarter
Good job from India. Attacked right from the word go and ended up scoring two goals thanks to penalty corners. South Africa had one decent chance just at the end of first quarter, but the Indian goalkeeper did well to deny the goal. '
19:42 (IST)
Q1: India 2-0 South Africa
Another penalty corner and another goal from India. Too much power in the shot from Harmanpreet Singh and the goalkeeper just couldn't stop it. Everything is working according to the plan for Graham Reid and India. 2-0 up before the first quarter.
19:37 (IST)
Q1: India 1-0 South Africa
This first quarter has none of the frenetic pace that made the semi-final between India and Japan an absolute thriller. The South Africans have done well to slow down the game a little. They're still struggling to get anywhere near India's goal, but they don't look to be in constant danger.
19:32 (IST)
Q1: India 1-0 South Africa
The start was expected from the Indian team. Coach Graham Reid often speaks about the fast start in the press conferences. South Africa are trying to slow things down.
19:29 (IST)
Q1: India 1-0 South Africa
GOALLL! Just two minutes on the clock and Varun Kumar gives India the lead. Once again, India's early pressure worked in their favour. It was the game's first penalty corner and Varun hits a powerful low shot to goalkeeper's left
19:26 (IST)
Q1: India 0-0 South Africa
And we're underway here at the Kalinga Stadium! There's not much on the line in this match other than pride, but both teams have shown incredible spirit over the course of the tournament, and this could be a fiery affair!
19:21 (IST)
And here's the South African starting XI
19:15 (IST)
Here's how India line up
19:07 (IST)
India start favourites in summit clash against South Africa, but hosts must look to minimise errors
"Indian hockey’s solo acts are playing well. Coming together in bits and pieces of co-ordinated moves, they were good enough to see off Asian Games Champions Japan 7-2 in the semi-finals on Friday. For Graham Reid, that won’t be enough."
Click here to read more of Sundeep Misra's preview of the final.
19:01 (IST)
In the third place playoff match, Japan defeated the US in an exciting game. The match ended 4-2 in favour of Japan but the scoreline doesn't tell the full story. A minute was remaining when the US equalised to make it 2-2, but then Japan scored two in quick succession to take the game away.
18:55 (IST)
It's the final of the FIH World Series. India take on South Africa. If the rankings are any indication, India should have it easy against the African side. But finals are different ball game altogether so we never know.
18:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the FIH Series Finals final between India and South Africa!
South Africa, having beaten the United States of America in the semi-finals thanks to a last minute goal, will face India in the finals of the Bhubaneswar leg of the tournament. Both teams have secured their participation in the Olympic qualifiers by virtue of making the finals.