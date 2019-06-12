FIH Series Finals 2019: Mexico beat Uzbekistan 4-3 in hard-fought contest to finish seventh

Bhubaneswar: Mexico eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over Uzbekistan to avoid the wooden-spoon and finish seventh in the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here Wednesday.

In the match between two lowest ranked sides of the tournament, world No 39 Mexico scored through Maximiliano Mendez (29th minute), Alexander Palma (30th), Yamil Mendez (54th) and Roberto Garcia (59th).

Gaybullo Khaytboev (41st), Okhunjon Mirzakarimov (42nd) and Ruslan Satlikov were the goal scorers for 43rd-ranked Uzbekistan.

The Uzbeks, thus, finished eighth and last after failing to register a single point in the tournament.

