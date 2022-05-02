Three wins and a draw over England (3-3 and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1) helped Indian men move ahead of Netherlands, who dropped to fourth

Lausanne: The Indian men and women hockey teams climbed to third and seventh positions respectively in the latest FIH World Rankings issued on Monday.

Both the Indian teams made upward movement in the rankings chart, courtesy their impressive performances in the FIH Pro League matches recently.

Three wins and a draw over England (3-3 and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1) helped Indian men move ahead of Netherlands, who dropped to fourth.

Australia continued to lead the men's rankings after a successful four-match Test series against Malaysia, while Belgium are in second place, followed by India, Netherlands, Germany, Argentina, England and New Zealand.

In the women's rankings, India jumped to the seventh spot following a win over top ranked Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.

Argentina continuing good form in the Pro League means they remain in second place with Australia in third.

England are in fourth spot ahead of Germany, Spain and India. Belgium are in eighth position ahead of New Zealand and Japan.

