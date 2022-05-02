Sports

FIH Rankings: India men, women hockey teams rise to third and seventh spots respectively

Three wins and a draw over England (3-3 and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1) helped Indian men move ahead of Netherlands, who dropped to fourth

Agence France-Presse May 02, 2022 22:25:49 IST
FIH Rankings: India men, women hockey teams rise to third and seventh spots respectively

Representational image. (Photo Source: Hockey India)

Lausanne: The Indian men and women hockey teams climbed to third and seventh positions respectively in the latest FIH World Rankings issued on Monday.

Both the Indian teams made upward movement in the rankings chart, courtesy their impressive performances in the FIH Pro League matches recently.

Three wins and a draw over England (3-3 and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1) helped Indian men move ahead of Netherlands, who dropped to fourth.

Australia continued to lead the men's rankings after a successful four-match Test series against Malaysia, while Belgium are in second place, followed by India, Netherlands, Germany, Argentina, England and New Zealand.

In the women's rankings, India jumped to the seventh spot following a win over top ranked Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.

Argentina continuing good form in the Pro League means they remain in second place with Australia in third.
England are in fourth spot ahead of Germany, Spain and India. Belgium are in eighth position ahead of New Zealand and Japan.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 02, 2022 22:25:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

Odisha government to continue sponsoring Indian hockey over coming decade, says Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Sports

Odisha government to continue sponsoring Indian hockey over coming decade, says Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik made the announcement at a felicitation ceremony that was held for the hockey players shortly after their arrival in Odisha.

India slip in Men's Hockey rankings; women move up one spot to 12th
Sports

India slip in Men's Hockey rankings; women move up one spot to 12th

Indian men's hockey team slipped one place to occupy sixth in the FIH rankings after their lacklustre show in the Rio Olympics 2016, while their female counterparts surprisingly gained one position to be at 12th

FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019: Here's all you need to know ahead of India's qualification matches in upcoming tournament
Sports

FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019: Here's all you need to know ahead of India's qualification matches in upcoming tournament

Both the India teams will play back-to-back matches against Russia and USA on Friday and Saturday and the aggregate winners at the end of the two-match qualifier (each for men and women) will seal their places in the 2020 Tokyo Games.