FIH Pro League 2020: Krishan Pathak, PR Sreejesh shine as India stun world champions Belgium 2-1

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 08, 2020 19:42:34 IST

  • India scored after just 90 seconds with Mandeep Singh scoring a field goal

  • Belgium squandered numerous chances and eighth penalty corners in the loss

  • India and Belgium will square off once again on Sunday in the second leg

Bhubaneswar: Indian men's hockey team stunned world champions Belgium with a 2-1 victory in their FIH Pro League match on Saturday.

India took an early lead against Belgium courtesy Mandeep Singh. Image: Hockey India

Mandeep Singh scored a field goal in the second minute of the match before Gauthier Boccard equalised for world number one Belgium in the 33rd minute with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.

Ramandeep Singh scored the decisive goal for the home side in the 47th minute via a penalty corner to give world number four India a victory in front of a frenzied crowd at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The two sides play against each other on Sunday again.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 19:42:34 IST

