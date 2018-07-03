Football world cup 2018

FIFA's ethics committe bans Caribbean football chief Venold Coombs over ticket scam at 2014 World Cup

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 03, 2018 21:32:27 IST

Switzerland: FIFA's ethics committee banned a Caribbean football chief on Tuesday for two years over a ticket scam at the 2014 World Cup.

Representational image. Reuters

Venold Coombs, president of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines football federation (SVGFF), was found guilty of bribery and corruption and was also fined $40,000 (34,300 euros).

FIFA said in a statement that "the investigatory chamber analysed allegations that Mr Coombs had sold tickets purchased by the SVGFF and by him personally, in his capacity as a FIFA standing committee member, for a profiteering mark-up."

It added, "Mr Coombs is therefore banned for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level."


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 21:32 PM

