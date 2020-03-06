FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar back in Brazil squad after missing games last year due to thigh injury

Rio de Janeiro: Neymar is back in Brazil's squad after a left thigh injury that sidelined him from the national team at the end of last year.

Brazil coach Tite announced his team list on Friday for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and at Peru. Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were left out.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be out because of injury, which should give Manchester City's Ederson a rare chance to be in the starting lineup for the matches on 27 and 31 March.

Striker Gabriel Jesus is suspended for the match against Bolivia because of his red card in the Copa America final, but Tite still listed him.

Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo has three players on the list, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and strikers Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol.

