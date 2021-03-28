FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Netherlands players aim rights protest at Qatar ahead of Latvia clash

Germany lined up before the Iceland game in black T-shirts with white lettering to spell out 'Human Rights', while Norway donned T-shirts with the message 'Human rights, on and off the pitch' before their qualifier against Gibraltar.

The Hague: The Netherlands national team protested in support of human rights in Qatar ahead of Saturday's 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Latvia after similar gestures from Norway and Germany's players.

Frank de Boer's side went out onto the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam wearing T-shirts with the message "Football supports CHANGE", aimed at the Gulf state which is hosting next year's finals.

Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.

Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.

"We know that the workers who are building the stadiums for the 2022 World Cup are working under very difficult conditions. We cannot remain indifferent to it and do nothing," Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt told Dutch media.

"In the coming weeks, we will also work with (players) unions from other countries to discuss joint action."

Lyon forward Memphis Depay told news agency ANP: "As footballers our voice needs to be heard. It will be more effective through collective action which brings together different countries rather than by acting individually."

ANP also reports that while the Dutch football association (KNVB) was never in favour of holding next year's finals in Qatar, they are not planning on boycotting the tournament.

On Friday, FIFA said that Germany and Norway would not be punished for protests from their teams before qualifying fixtures midweek.

The Germany team lined up before their 3-0 win over Iceland in black T-shirts with white lettering to spell out "Human Rights", while Norway donned T-shirts with the message "Human rights, on and off the pitch" before their qualifier against Gibraltar.