FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Netherlands players aim rights protest at Qatar ahead of Latvia clash
Germany lined up before the Iceland game in black T-shirts with white lettering to spell out 'Human Rights', while Norway donned T-shirts with the message 'Human rights, on and off the pitch' before their qualifier against Gibraltar.
The Hague: The Netherlands national team protested in support of human rights in Qatar ahead of Saturday's 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Latvia after similar gestures from Norway and Germany's players.
Frank de Boer's side went out onto the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam wearing T-shirts with the message "Football supports CHANGE", aimed at the Gulf state which is hosting next year's finals.
Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.
Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.
"We know that the workers who are building the stadiums for the 2022 World Cup are working under very difficult conditions. We cannot remain indifferent to it and do nothing," Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt told Dutch media.
"In the coming weeks, we will also work with (players) unions from other countries to discuss joint action."
Lyon forward Memphis Depay told news agency ANP: "As footballers our voice needs to be heard. It will be more effective through collective action which brings together different countries rather than by acting individually."
ANP also reports that while the Dutch football association (KNVB) was never in favour of holding next year's finals in Qatar, they are not planning on boycotting the tournament.
On Friday, FIFA said that Germany and Norway would not be punished for protests from their teams before qualifying fixtures midweek.
The Germany team lined up before their 3-0 win over Iceland in black T-shirts with white lettering to spell out "Human Rights", while Norway donned T-shirts with the message "Human rights, on and off the pitch" before their qualifier against Gibraltar.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Joachim Loew urges Germany to take out 'anger and disappointment' against Iceland
Their opening World Cup qualifier in Duisburg will be their first appearance since Loew's men were thrashed 6-0 in Seville last November.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Germany escape FIFA sanction despite 'Human Rights' protest
Germany head coach Joachim Loew said he supported the players after they wore black T-shirts with white lettering to spell out "Human Rights", aimed at 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar, before Thursday's 3-0 win over Iceland.
Joachim Loew set to call up teenagers Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz to Germany squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers
On Friday, Loew will announce his squad for the qualifiers at home to Iceland (25 March), in Romania (28 March) and home to North Macedonia (31 March).