Here are all the streaming details about India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Qatar Football Match Live Streaming: India take on Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match on 3 June at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Placed in the fourth spot of Group E of the qualifiers, India have currently three points from five matches. Asian champions Qatar lead the table with 16 points from six games while Oman are second with 12 points from five matches.

Afghanistan are third with four points from five matches and Bangladesh are at the bottom with just a solitary point from five games.

The eight group winners from qualifiers and the four best group runners-up will advance to the third round of World Cup qualification as well as qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India are virtually out of the World Cup race, but are still fighting to qualify for the Asian Cup. If they finish in the third spot, they will qualify for the next round of qualifications without going through the play-off round.

The India vs Qatar football match will be followed by the Blue Tigers facing Bangladesh (7 June) and Afghanistan (15 June) with the aim to finish in the third spot.

This, however, is not going to be easy for the Blue Tigers. They are still searching for their first win in the qualifiers. Their preparations have also been jeopardised due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the season of top-division Indian Super League 2020-21 got over in February, meaning most of the players have been out of action for close to three months.

India held Qatar to a goalless draw in their previous game and the team should take confidence from it as they approach the crucial qualifiers.

Here are all the details regarding watching the match on TV or online:

When is India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match will take place on 3 June.

What are the timings of India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar match will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2/ Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/ Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where can you live stream India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

You can watch it online on hotstar.com. You can also follow the live updates from the match on our blog at www.firstpost.com.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.