FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Erling Braut Haaland to miss Norway's upcoming matches through injury
The 21-year-old striker has missed the German side's past three games with the issue and will also be sidelined for international fixtures at Turkey on Friday and in Montenegro on Monday.
Oslo: Erling Braut Haaland said on Monday he will miss Norway's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a leg injury suffered while with his club Borussia Dortmund.
"Hi folks, sorry for not being able to be ready for the national matches. I was looking forward to it. Anyway, good luck to Norway," Haaland tweeted.
Norway's team doctor Ola Sand said Haaland's withdrawal was a precautionary measure.
"The injury seems to have decreased but its evolution was too slow unfortunately," he said in a Norwegian football federation statement.
"There are also risks of complications if he returns too quickly."
Norway, who are second behind the Netherlands on goal difference in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, will also be without forwards Alexander Sorloth and Joshua King.
