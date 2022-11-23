Sports

FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina, France off to flying start; Lewandowski misses penalty vs Mexico

Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup witnessed Argentina suffering a shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia, France thrashing Australia, and Mexico's Ochoa denying Poland's Lewandowski from a penalty spot.

FP Sports November 23, 2022 11:51:51 IST
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. AP

Saudi Arabia players celebrate the winning goal against Argentina in a FIFA World Cup match. AP

Lionel Messi was disappointed and livid as Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. AP

Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. AP

Olivier Giroud scored a brace as France thrash Australia 4-1 in their opener. AP

Olivier Giroud goes level with Thierry Henry’s international goals (51) record. AP

Mexico’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick by Poland’s Robert Lewandowski as the match ended in a goalless draw. (AP)

Denmark and Tunisia share points after a goalless stalemate. AP

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 12:06:49 IST

