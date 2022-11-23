FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina, France off to flying start; Lewandowski misses penalty vs Mexico
Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup witnessed Argentina suffering a shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia, France thrashing Australia, and Mexico's Ochoa denying Poland's Lewandowski from a penalty spot.
The loss against Saudi Arabia also ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run in all competitions.