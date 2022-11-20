Sports

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here are all the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

FP Sports November 20, 2022 11:49:50 IST
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Doha. AP

The controversial FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins on 20 November. The world’s biggest sporting event will kick off with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador in the opening match. The World Cup opener will be preceded by a glittering opening ceremony which will take at the Al Bayt Stadium.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, 20 November, 2022.

Who will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

South Korea’s BTS has informed that Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony. FIFA is yet to release the full list of performers.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be hosted at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will begin at 8 pm IST on Thursday.

On which TV channel can I watch FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where can I live stream FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Updated Date: November 20, 2022 11:57:31 IST

