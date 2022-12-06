Brazil football star Neymar on Monday admitted that he spent a night crying, fearing he won’t be able to return from the injury that forced him to miss group stage matches of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Neymar successfully returned to the field on Monday night as he scored from the spot in Brazil’s convincing 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16. The player was only declared fit a day before the game as a lateral ligament injury in the right ankle, along with a small bone edema, already forced him to miss two group games. The injury certainly brought back fear of missing out the 2018 World Cup semifinal with a broken rib as Neymar feared the worst.

Neymar’s ankle right now. My doctor is saying this isn’t good. pic.twitter.com/i6sxNo9Fpd — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 24, 2022

“For sure, there was a lot of fear (about the injury),” Neymar told SporTV on the pitch after the match. “I had been doing very well, a very good season, and to suffer an injury like I did is very hard. I spent the night crying a lot, my family knows, but everything worked out. It was worth it, worth the effort. I stayed up to 11 in the morning that day treating with the physiotherapist, and on the other days up to 5-6 in the morning. All the suffering is valid so that we can crown a title.”

The 30-year-old striker thanked his family and teammates for their support as it kept him strong through the lean phase as plenty of things bothered him. Neymar further added that he is here to win the World Cup.

“When I got injured a thousand things happened: doubts, fears… and I had all the support from my teammates and family. I received good messages, sending good energy. This comforted me a lot. I thank those who prayed, sending messages. I can’t thank you enough. Now I will do everything for the national team to win, I am here with this mission,” he added at a press conference.

Brazil will next face Croatia, who defeated Japan earlier, in the quarterfinals on 9 December at the Education City Stadium.

