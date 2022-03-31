FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming in India: Live Online and TV Telecast on Voot, History TV18 HD Check time and more details

Checkout the live streaming details of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at 9:30 PM IST on Voot, History TV18 HD. When & where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw final event in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick-off on November 21 and culminate with the final on December 18 this year. The highly anticipated final draw for the footballing extravaganza will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on 1 April, 2022.

The 29 out of the 32 countries already confirmed will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on Thursday (31 March, 2022). The host Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams as per the rankings.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Here are the details of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw:

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday (1 April, 2022).

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will start at 21:30 IST.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be available on Voot.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.