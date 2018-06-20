You are here:
FIFA World Cup Google Doodle celebrates football in Iran, Saudi Arabia and other nations

Sports FP Sports Jun 20, 2018 02:36:35 IST

It's Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Google Doodle marked Wednesday by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their rich football culture.

The google doodle for Wednesday is about six teams who will feature in the group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Morocco while Uruguay face Saudi Arabia. In the last match of the day, former champions Spain play Asia's top team Iran.

When you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next. Each doodle depicts certain features unique to the country and what football means to them.

Google doodle for Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup.

Google doodle for Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup.

Iran's doodle artist Rashin Kheiriyeh is of the opinion that football is the biggest sport in the country and the game helps in bringing people together. Portugal's Tiago Galo says football is everywhere in the country. "In each corner, each coffee shop, everyone is either talking about the last match or the next one."

When asked to Otman Denye about his doodle on Saudi Arabia, he hoped that the world will identify the passion of the sport in his country. According to artist Andres Lozano, football is called the "king of sports" in Spain.

On Wednesday, Portugal have a chance to book their spot in the Round of 16 when they take on Morocco. Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in the last game will look to add to his goal tally. Uruguay clinched their first match against Egypt with a last-minute goal and they will aim to keep the winning momentum against the inferior Saudi Arabian side.

Spain did not have the best of start against Portugal but they would be looking for all three points against Iran.

