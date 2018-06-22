Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup Google Doodle celebrates football culture in Brazil, Nigeria and other nations on Day 9

Sports FP Sports Jun 22, 2018 02:38:16 IST

It's Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Google Doodle marked Friday by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their rich football culture.

Friday's Good Doodle celebrating football culture in Brazil.

Friday's Google Doodle features the six teams from Group D and Group E that will play their matches in Russia on Friday. The teams are Brazil, Costa Rica, Nigeria, Iceland, Serbia and Switzerland.

Each doodle depicts the footballing culture of their nation and what makes the sport so special for them. When you click on the doodle, each country's illustration can be viewed.

Brazil artist Pedro Vergani thinks football in his country is a state of mind, a moment when the country gathers to celebrate (or cry) together while Elizabeth Arguello of Costa Rica says 'soccer' in his country makes people believe in themselves and also dream big.

Yinfaowei Harrison and Ifesinachi Orjiekwe of Nigeria are of the opinion that football is a way of life in their country. Also, the game helps in bringing people of different tribes and ethnic groups together under one roof.

Bratislav Milenkovic, the illustrator from Serbia, says football conversations are the best way to develop a bond among people and people in his country are very passionate when it comes to discussing about the sport.

Switzerland's Chragi Frei is hoping that his doodle will inspire his team in the World Cup, and if it doesn't make an impact, at least it will 'boost sausage sales' in the country.

On Friday, Brazil will look to clinch their first win of the tournament when they face Costa Rica. Neymar, who is having fitness issues, will look to play and inspire his team. The second match is between Nigeria and Iceland. All of a sudden, this match is of significant interest thanks to Argentina's defeat to Croatia. In the last match of the day, Serbia will look to book their spot in the last-16 when they take on Switzerland.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 02:38 AM

