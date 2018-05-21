You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup: FIFPro appeals to governing body over Peru captain Paolo Guerrero's ban from Russia 2018

Sports Reuters May 21, 2018 13:14:47 IST

Zurich: The world players’ union FIFPro said it had written to FIFA to request that Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, banned from the World Cup over cocaine contained in a cup of tea, be allowed to participate in the tournament.

Paolo Guerrero arrives in Lima, Peru. Reuters

Paolo Guerrero arrives in Lima, Peru. Reuters

FIFPro said on Twitter that it was “hoping for a breakthrough in the next 24-48 hours”.

Guerrero had just completed a six-month ban after testing positive for cocaine, contained in a tea he drank, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) increased it to 14 months on Monday.

The extended ban, imposed after an appeal to CAS by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), means the 34-year-old will miss next month’s World Cup where Peru have qualified for the first time in 36 years.

CAS increased the ban despite accepting that Peru’s all-time leading scorer did not intend to enhance performance and that he had not knowingly ingested the substance.

FIFPro has already criticised the ban as being disproportionate and said that the WADA code had been imposed on football without properly consulting the players.

Tea infused with coca leaves, which are used as the raw ingredient in cocaine, is popular in Andean countries and a traditional treatment for altitude sickness.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 13:14 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores