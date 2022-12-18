Sports

FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in photos: Nora Fatehi and Deepika Padukone make their presence felt

Nora Fatehi and Deepika Padukone were the Bollywood presence at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony as stars from all over the globe performed at the Lusail Stadium

FP Sports December 18, 2022 21:46:39 IST
Nora Fatehi was among the Bollywood presence performing during FIFA World Cup closing ceremony at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. AP

Deepika Padukone also presented the FIFA World Cup trophy with Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas. AP

Fireworks go off during a ceremony before the start of the World Cup final. AP

Artists perform during the tournament closing ceremony prior to the World Cup final at Lusail stadium. AP

The FIFA World Cup closing ceremony lasted 15 minutes. AP

Two balloons in the colors of Argentina and France’s flags floats in the air before the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium. AP

Qatari singer Dana Al Fardan performs during the closing ceremony. AP

Artists perform during the closing ceremony ahead of the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium. AP

Dancers perform before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France. AP

FIFA World Cup closing ceremony featured stars from all around the globe. AP

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 21:48:34 IST

