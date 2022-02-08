FIFA World Cup 2022: World football body 'inundated' with 17 million requests for tickets
FIFA said Tuesday it had been deluged with requests for 17 million tickets for the World Cup finals in the first round of sales.
Demand was highest from the Qatar hosts of the controversial tournament in November-December but that it had been "inundated" with requests from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United States.
Some 1.8 million tickets were sought just for the final which will be held in the 80,000 seat Lusail stadium in Doha on 18 December, the world body said.
Just over two million tickets for the first World Cup in an Arab country will be available in all.
FIFA, which hopes to make more than $500 million from tickets, broadcasting rights and other World Cup commercial revenues, said fans who were successful in a computer lottery would be told by 8 March.
Applications for tickets started on 19 January and closed on Tuesday. FIFA said it will be checking the applications before tickets are allocated.
The world body said it would decide on the timing of a "first come, first served phase" of ticket sales depending on what is still available.
Belgium's Mousa Dembele to retire at the end of 2022 season
Former Tottenham midfield Mousa Dembele, best known for his time in north London and in his World Cup campaigns with Belgium, announced on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Ji So-yun's late strike stuns Australia, sends South Korea into semi-finals and World Cup
Riding Ji So-yun's late long-range stunner, South Korea halted the Australian juggernaut with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals and book a 2023 FIFA World Cup spot on Sunday.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Heavyweights Australia, Korea face off in blockbuster quarter-final
Regional heavyweights and title contenders Australia and South Korea are set for an explosive match when they face off in the AFC Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals in Pune on Sunday.