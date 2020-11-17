FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Uruguay's Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Brazil clash
The positive test also means Suarez will miss his club Atletico Madrid's La Liga outing against Barcelona, which would have been the first time he ran out against his former team.
Uruguay's top goal scorer Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their World Cup qualifier against Brazil, local football chiefs said on Monday.
"Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for COVID-19 ," the Uruguayan football federation said in a statement.
All three are "in good health", it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.
Uruguay, who have not beaten Brazil since 2001, host the Brazilians (minus an injured Neymar) in Montevideo on Tuesday.
Brazil top the round-robin South American qualifying group for the 2022 finals in Qatar with nine points from three games, Argentina are on seven, Ecuador on six and Uruguay on six points.
