FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Two Peruvian players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Brazil clash
The Peruvian football federation issued a statement on Monday saying strikers Raúl Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have not shown serious symptoms of the coronavirus and have remained in isolation since before the results were known.
Sao Paulo: Two Peru players have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Peruvian football federation issued a statement on saying strikers Raúl Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have not shown serious symptoms of the coronavirus and have remained in isolation since before the results were known.
Ruidiaz, who played in the 2-2 draw at Paraguay last week, had been expected to be a starter for Tuesday's game in Lima. Brazil leads the South American World Cup qualifiers after an opening 5-0 win over Bolivia.
The Peru-Brazil game will be played in an empty stadium because of coronavirus restrictions. CONMEBOL, which governs South American football, has convinced most local authorities to lift quarantine measures for incoming players.
Health protocols for World Cup qualifiers were approved by FIFA and CONMEBOL for one of the hardest-hit regions by the virus. Peru counts more than 33,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Manchester City complete signing of Portuguese center back Ruben Dias from Benfica
City did not disclose financial details but Benfica had already announced on Sunday that it was selling Dias to the Premier League club for €68 million ($78 million).
LaLiga: Angel Rodriguez strikes twice to help Getafe grab top spot with victory over Real Betis
Getafe had only scored once in their opening two games but struck three times in the first half against Betis, who started the day as league leaders.
I-League CEO Sunando Dhar says start of upcoming season likely to be postponed by a month to December
Dhar said the AIFF will discuss the matter with the Bengal association (IFA) and the state government before taking a decision.