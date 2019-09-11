You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: 'That is my team and those are my boys', Twitter heaps praise on India's incredible display against Qatar

Sports FP Sports Sep 11, 2019 09:20:03 IST

  • The Blue Tigers entered this match on the back of a 1-2 loss to Oman in their first encounter.

  • Qatar had been crowned the Asian Cup champions after they defeated Japan 3-1 in the final earlier this year.

  • Gurpreet captained the side in Chhetri's absence, as coach Igor Stimac made four changes to the side that lost to Oman.

The Indian football team earned a lot of praise on Tuesday when they fought hard for a goalless draw against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier held in Doha.

The Blue Tigers entered this match on the back of a 1-2 loss to Oman in their first encounter, but despite Sunil Chhetri missing out due to fever, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's goalkeeping heroics played the most important role in the match.

Gurpreet captained the side in Chhetri's absence, as coach Igor Stimac made four changes to the side that lost to Oman.

Qatar, who are the hosts for the upcoming edition of the World Cup, had been crowned the Asian Cup champions after they defeated Japan 3-1 in the final earlier this year.

Following the match, the visitors received a very cheerful response from spectators in Doha for their display as the players performed the 'Viking clap'.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's gritty display:

The team's got backing from their captain!

It was never easy for Blue Tigers!

India's FIFA World Cup dream lives on!

Running out of words to describe the display?


The most important draw?

With the draw, India earned their first point in the World Cup qualification campaign, and were placed fourth ahead of Bangladesh, who lost to Afghanistan. However, Qatar are still top of the group with four points. They had earlier thrashed Afghanistan 6-0 in their opening encounter.

