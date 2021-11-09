Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Paul Pogba to miss France matches due to thigh injury

France host Kazakhstan on Saturday knowing victory would secure a place at next year's World Cup, before their final Group D game in Finland next week.

November 09, 2021
Jordan Veretout has replaced Paul Pogba in France's squad. AP Photo

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a thigh injury suffered in training on Monday, the French Football Federation said.

The 28-year-old limped out of training at France's Clairefontaine base after taking a shot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United side are next in action on November 20 at Watford in the Premier League.

The FFF said Pogba was the "victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh".

Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout has replaced Pogba in the squad.

