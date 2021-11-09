FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Paul Pogba to miss France matches due to thigh injury
France host Kazakhstan on Saturday knowing victory would secure a place at next year's World Cup, before their final Group D game in Finland next week.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a thigh injury suffered in training on Monday, the French Football Federation said.
The 28-year-old limped out of training at France's Clairefontaine base after taking a shot.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United side are next in action on November 20 at Watford in the Premier League.
The FFF said Pogba was the "victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh".
France host Kazakhstan on Saturday knowing victory would secure a place at next year's World Cup, before their final Group D game in Finland next week.
Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout has replaced Pogba in the squad.
also read
Champions League: Solskjaer compares Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after latest rescue act
For the third time in four Champions League games since returning for a second spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo rescued United with a late goal
Champions League: Ronaldo's late goal rescues Manchester United again as Bayern, Juventus reach knockouts
Managerless Barcelona boosted their qualification hopes by beating Dynamo Kiev.
Champions League: United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'enjoys criticism' amidst speculation over future
The Norwegian faced intense speculation over his future after United's 5-0 humiliation against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week left them well off the pace in the English top-flight.