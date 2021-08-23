FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Liverpool refuse to release Mohamed Salah for Egypt's games over quarantine restrictions
Egypt are on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games.
Cairo: Liverpool have refused to release Mohamed Salah for Egypt’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of coronavirus restrictions, the country’s football association said Monday.
Egypt are on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games.
Egypt are scheduled to play Angola in Cairo on 2 September before traveling to face Gabon three days later in Franceville.
The association said it “continues its contacts with the FIFA .... to have international players be exempted from travel restrictions imposed on them in countries where they play due to coronavirus .”
The Egyptian federation also wanted Salah to play for the national team at the Tokyo Olympics, but said Liverpool denied the request. Clubs are not obligated to release players for the men's Olympic tournament.
Salah, who has twice won the Premier League's Golden Boot award, tested positive for the virus during a visit to Cairo in November, where he attended his brother’s wedding. At the time, he was to join the national team for its game against Togo.
The 29-year-old Salah was the first Egyptian player to become a Premier League champion after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma. Liverpool are seeking to strike a new deal to keep Salah with the club.
Egyptians see Salah as a sign of hope for a country battered by poverty and years of political turmoil.
also read
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Juventus' opening game against Udinese amid rumours of exit
Italian media report that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is not injured and has not been picked by returning Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri for tactical reasons.
Serie A: AC Milan to miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s services until end of international break, says Stefano Pioli
Veteran forward Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, has been out of action since injuring his left knee during Milan's 3-0 league win over Juventus in May.
Two of Diego Maradona's daughters deny charges of allegedly harassing late football icon's former lawyer
Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are accused of harassing Matias Morla with whom they are embroiled in an inheritance dispute.