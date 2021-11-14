FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Late own-goal lets Croatia slip past Russia to book finals' berth
Finalists at the last World Cup in 2018, Croatia looked bound for the play-offs for much of Sunday's game, as they toiled on a waterlogged pitch against a resolute Russian defence.
Split: Croatia secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday, a late own goal from Fedor Kudryashov swinging the game in their favour after a hard-fought battle in boggy conditions in Split.
Finalists at the last World Cup in 2018, Croatia looked bound for the play-offs for much of Sunday's game, as they toiled on a waterlogged pitch against a resolute Russian defence.
But Kudryashov's error saw them snatch top spot from the visitors eight minutes from time and secure their passage to next year's tournament in Qatar.
An early header from Andrej Kramaric set the tone for a first half in which Croatia had the lion's share of possession and piled on the pressure in search of an opener.
Marcelo Brozovic also shaved the bar with a long-range effort, before both he and Josip Juranovic forced saves from Russian keeper Matvey Safonov.
Safonov beat away another Kramaric header with a reflex save just after the break, before denying substitute Bruno Petkovic on the hour mark.
The conditions made it harder and harder for Croatia as the second half progressed, with the pitch becoming ever more boggy under the heavy rain.
The chances had all but dried up when Borna Sosa sent a hopeful ball into the box on 82 minutes.
Though under no pressure, Kudryashov struggled to control the ball as it skidded on the wet ground, and watched helplessly on as it bounced off his knee and inside the post.
While Croatia qualify automatically as Group H winners, Russia can still make it through via the play-offs.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil qualify for Qatar World Cup with Colombia win
Brazil have produced a near perfect qualifying campaign, winning 11 of 12 matches — their only blemish a goalless draw in Colombia last month — to qualify with six games to spare.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Harry Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy's hopes in balance
The England captain Harry Kane has scored just one Premier League goal this season, but now has six in five games for his country.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Spain facing injury battle ahead of decisive games
Spain enter their final two matches in second place in Group B, two points behind Sweden and four ahead of third-place Greece.