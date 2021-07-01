FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Japan, Australia in Group B for last round to make the cut for mega tournament
The final round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup will begin in September.
Japan and Australia have been grouped together along with Saudi Arabia, China, Oman and Vietnam in the final round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Iran, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon are in Group A.
The 12 teams for the final round were divided into two groups of six during the official draw conducted at the Asian Football Confederation's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
The final round of qualifying will begin in September. The winner and runner-up in each group will earn an automatic spot at Qatar.
The third place teams in each group will meet in an Asian playoff to determine which team advances to an intercontinental playoff for the one of the last places at the World Cup.
