You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India's Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of Bangladesh clash due to ankle injury

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 10, 2019 22:48:15 IST

  • Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

  • The India right back sustained an ankle injury during a friendly match against North East United

  • India is already suffering from injury concerns to Pronay Halder and Rahul Bheke

Kolkata: Defender Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of India's Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 15 October.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Indias Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of Bangladesh clash due to ankle injury

File image of India defender Sandesh Jhingan. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The India right back, who made an impact in India's gallant goalless draw against Qatar last month, sustained an ankle injury during a friendly match against North East United in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"Owing to an injury sustained in the friendly game against NEUFC, Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation tweeted.

Jhingan's absence will a big setback for India as it is already suffering from injury concerns to defensive midfielder Pronay Halder and Rahul Bheke, who is nursing a groin injury.

The Blue Tigers team will reach Kolkata on Sunday.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 22:48:15 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores