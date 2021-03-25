FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate to let England players decide on taking the knee
The gesture has been made before every Premier League match since the English top-flight resumed from a coronavirus shutdown in June as a sign of protest against racial injustice.
England manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday he will seek input from his senior players over whether the Three Lions continue to take the knee before matches.
The gesture has been made before every Premier League match since the English top-flight resumed from a coronavirus shutdown in June as a sign of protest against racial injustice.
However, racial abuse of players, including many England internationals, has continued on social media.
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player earlier this month not to take the knee.
"It doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse," said Zaha.
Rangers and Celtic also chose to stand rather than kneel for last weekend's Old Firm derby as a show of support for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who alleged he was the victim of a racial slur by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League match last week.
Slavia have strongly rejected the racism allegations.
Southgate said he has asked his senior players, who form a leadership group, to discuss the matter with the rest of the squad ahead of England's first 2022 World Cup qualifier against Qatar on Thursday.
"I think it is a good process for them to hear each other's views," said Southgate.
"The one thing we are very clear on is we will be unified on what we do. If there is any doubt, I think we will take the knee."
Thursday's match will be Southgate's 50th as England boss, during which time high-profile incidents of racial abuse have been a regular occurrence.
A Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria in October 2019 was twice halted in the first-half due to racist chanting.
"The debate whether we should take the knee or walk off the pitch or not, they are not the deeper discussions which need to happen," added Southgate. "The problem is racism."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
England boss Gareth Southgate says authorities must learn from past errors in protecting children in football
Bennell, who had been convicted in the United States in 1995, was handed an additional four-year sentence in October 2020 on top of a 30-year term imposed in February 2018 for abusing boys.
England manager Gareth Southgate says footballers should be offered COVID-19 vaccine soon
Footballers do not fall into the categories vaccinated so far, based on factors such as age and existing medical conditions, but have been travelling for club and international matches since the sport resumed last year.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherlands beaten by Turkey, France held by Ukraine, Belgium cruise past Wales
The defeat was a dreadful start to the campaign for the Netherlands, who failed to qualify for either Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, but are one of the fancied sides ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 finals this year.