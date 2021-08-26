FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Euro 2016 champion Joao Mario earns Portugal recall
The Benfica midfielder, 28, won the last of his 45 caps in October 2019 alongside Leicester left-back Ricardo Pereira, who played his most recent international in November of the same year.
Portugal's Euro 2016 winner Joao Mario was included by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday in the squad for next month's fixtures which include two World Cup qualifiers.
The Benfica midfielder, 28, won the last of his 45 caps in October 2019 alongside Leicester left-back Ricardo Pereira, who played his most recent international in November of the same year.
Lille midfielder Renatos Sanches and Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix miss out with injuries.
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, who can break Ali Daei's international scoring record of 109 with one goal, is also named by Santos for Portugal qualifiers against Ireland on 1 September and Azerbaijan on 7 September played either side of a friendly with 2022 World Cup hosts' Qatar on September 4.
Portugal squad
Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton/ENG), Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Diogo Costa (Porto)
Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City/ENG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Pepe (Porto), Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon), Domingos Duarte (Granada/ESP) Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER)
Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Joao Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Wolves/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio (Porto), Joao Mario (Benfica)
Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Andra Silva (RB Leipzig/GER), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon).
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad to face Neymar's Brazil in September
The highly-anticipated encounter is sandwiched between two other World Cup qualifiers, with Argentina playing Venezuela on 2 September and Bolivia a week later.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino asks England to exempt players from quarantine
The Premier League defied FIFA to decide that almost 60 players from 19 clubs would not be released next week to fly off to qualifiers in 26 countries on England’s red list — including all South American nations.
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales boss Robert Page slams 'crazy' Belarus move
Football of Association of Wales (FAW) officials were furious when the game was switched to Kazan, 700 kilometres east of Moscow, because of the logistical problems it created.