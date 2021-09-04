FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: England's Jadon Sancho ruled out of Andorra and Poland games
Sancho missed England's 4-0 win in Hungary on Thursday due to the problem he suffered in training.
England forward Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after suffering a "minor knock".
Sancho missed England's 4-0 win in Hungary on Thursday due to the problem he suffered in training.
The 21-year-old will play no part against Andorra at Wembley on Sunday or in Wednesday's clash with Poland in Warsaw.
"Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United's fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday September 11," an English Football Association statement said on Saturday.
Sancho has featured in all of United's Premier League matches since joining Borussia Dortmund in the close-season.
He made his first start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in the 1-0 win at Wolves before the international break.
Sancho, who has three goals in 22 appearances for England, saw his penalty saved in the Three Lions' shootout defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July.
also read
Kylian Mbappe's future dominates final hours of a transfer window which saw Ronaldo and Messi move
A dizzying transfer window that has seen Messi and Ronaldo change clubs went into its final hours with the issue of whether Kylian Mbappe could make a blockbuster move from PSG to Real Madrid still unresolved.
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Liverpool refuse to release Mohamed Salah for Egypt's games over quarantine restrictions
Egypt are on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games.
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad to face Neymar's Brazil in September
The highly-anticipated encounter is sandwiched between two other World Cup qualifiers, with Argentina playing Venezuela on 2 September and Bolivia a week later.