FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Defender Rahul Bheke ruled out of India's match against Bangladesh due to injury

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 02, 2019 17:43:06 IST

New Delhi: Defender Rahul Bheke was on Wednesday ruled out of India's upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Bangladesh due to an injury.

File image of Rahul Bheke. SportzPics

The Bengaluru FC player was part of the 29-man list of probables chosen by head coach Igor Stimac for a preparatory camp in Guwahati ahead of the match on 15 October in Kolkata. But he is not joining the camp due to injury.

"Owing to an injury, @RahulBheke will not be able to join the #BlueTigers' preparatory camp before @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on its twitter handle without mentioning the nature and extent of the injury.

The 28-year-old made his national team debut at the King's Cup in Thailand in June and played in both the first two Group E matches of the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

India had lost 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on 5 September while notching up a memorable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on 10 September in Doha. After the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, they play against Afghanistan and Oman on 14 and 19 November in their away matches.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 17:43:06 IST

