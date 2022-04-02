Full schedule of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 21-December 18

Lionel Messi possibly facing Robert Lewandowski, Spain definitely playing Germany, and Luis Suárez handed a rematch against old foe Ghana.

The draw on Friday for the World Cup group stage set up some intriguing prospects, with host Qatar playing Ecuador on the Nov. 21 opening day but not in the first game.

England will play the United States, and both must face Iran and potentially Ukraine which resumes in the playoffs in June. Ukraine was unable to field a team last week during the invasion by Russia.

A total of 37 teams were involved on Friday because three entries in the 32-team lineup are not yet known. Like Ukraine's playoff bracket, two intercontinental playoffs delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic finish in June.

The top two teams in the standings of each group advance to the round of 16 in the knockout bracket paths which are set through to the final on Dec. 18 — National Day in Qatar.

Here's full schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 21-December 18 (Times in GMT):

Group stage

Monday, Nov 21

1000: Senegal v Netherlands (Group A), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

1300: England v Iran (Group B), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

1600: Qatar v Ecuador (Group A), Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

1900: United States v Wales or Ukraine or Scotland (Group B), Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Tuesday, November 22

1000: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C), Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

1300: Denmark v Tunisia (Group D), Education City Stadium (Doha)

1600: Mexico v Poland (Group C), 974 Stadium (Doha)

1900: France v Australie or UAE or Peru (Group D), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

Wednesday, November 23

1000: Morocco v Croatia (Group F), Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

1300: Germany v Japan (Group E), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

1600: Spain v New Zealand or Costa Rica (Group E), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

1900: Belgium v Canada (Group F), Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Thursday, November 24

1000: Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1300: Uruguay v South Korea (Group H), Education City Stadium (Doha)

1600: Portugal v Ghana (Group H), 974 Stadium (Doha)

1900: Brazil v Serbia (Group G), Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Friday, November 25

1000: Ukraine or Scotland or Wales v Iran, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

1300: Qatar v Senegal, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

1600: Netherlands v Ecuador, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

1900: England v United States, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Saturday, November 26

1000: Tunisia v UAE or Australia or Peru, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1300: Poland v Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium (Doha)

1600: France v Denmark, 974 Stadium (Doha)

1900: Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Sunday, November 27

1000: Japan v New Zealand or Costa Rica, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

1300: Belgium v Morocco, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

1600: Croatia v Canada, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

1900: Spain v Germany, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Monday, November 28

1000: Cameroon v Serbia, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1300: South Korea v Ghana, Education City (Doha)

1600: Brazil v Switzerland, 974 Stadium (Doha)

1900: Portugal v Uruguay, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Tuesday, November 29

1500: Ecuador v Senegal, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

1500: Netherlands v Qatar, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

1900: Iran v United States, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

1900: Ukraine or Scotland or Wales v England, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Wednesday, November 30

1500: Australia or UAE or Peru v Denmark, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1500: Tunisia v France, Education City Stadium (Doha)

1900: Poland v England, 974 Stadium (Doha)

1900: Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Thursday, December 1

1500: Canada v Morocco, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

1500: Croatia v Belgium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

1900: Japan v Spain, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

1900: Germany v New Zealand or Costa Rica, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Friday, December 2

1500: Ghana v Uruguay, Al-Janoub Stadkium (Al-Wakrah)

1500: South Korea v Portugal, Education City Stadium (Doha)

1900: Serbia v Switzerland, 974 Stadium (Doha)

1900: Cameroon v Brazil, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Last 16

Saturday, December 3

Game 49: 1500: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

Game 50: 1900: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Sunday, December 4

Game 51: 1500: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C, Al Thumama Stadium (Doha)

Game 52: 1900: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A, Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor)

Monday, December 5

Game 53: 1500: Winners Group E v Runners-up Group F, Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah)

Game 54: 1900: Winners Group G v Runners-up Group H, 974 Stadium (Doha)

Tuesday, December 6

Game 55: 1500: Winners Group F v Runners-up Group E, Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan)

Game 56: 1900: Winners Group H v Runners-up Group G, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Game 57: 1500: Winners of 53 v Winners of 54, Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan)

Game 58: 1900: Winners of 49 v Winners of 50, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Saturday, December 10

Game 59: 1500: Winners of game 55 v Winners of game 56, Al Thumama Stadium (Doha)

Game 60: 1900: Winners of game 51 v Winners of game 52, Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Game 61: 1900: Winners of game 57 v Winners of game 58, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Wednesday, December 14

Game 62: 1900: Winners of game 59 v Winners of game 60, Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Game 63: 1500: Losers of game 61 v Losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan)

Final

Sunday, December 18

Game 64: 1900: Winners of game 61 v Winners of game 62, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

