FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: A detailed look at the seedings
There will be eight groups of four teams; teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in each of the eight groups with the exception of UEFA, which is represented by 13 teams. Five out of the eight groups will therefore have two European teams.
Seedings for Friday's World Cup finals draw in Doha ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which will take place from November 21 to December 18:
Pot 1: Qatar (hosts), Brazil, Belgium, France (holders), Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal
Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia
Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia
Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Winner of Asian/South American play-off, Winner of CONCACAF/Oceania play-off
- Seedings based on FIFA's world ranking on March 31
- Qatar, as host nation, are automatically placed in Pot 1
- Intercontinental play-offs will be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar
