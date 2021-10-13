FIFA World Cup 2022: Danish sports minister says team won't boycott showpiece event in Qatar
Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for next year’s tournament.
Despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said on Wednesday that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer.
Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the team will go to World Cup.
No country has announced plans to boycott the World Cup, although Norway is facing calls to do so from some clubs, including Rosenborg and Tromso.
In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.
The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system and lavish stadiums to cope with staging the event.
Denmark beat Austria 1-0 Tuesday to earn a spot in the tournament.
