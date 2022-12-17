Auto refresh feeds

Josko Gvardiol gives Croatia an early 1-0 lead, but that is cancelled out by Dari, who equalise for Morocco! Just 10 minutes in, and this game is well and truly alive!

GOAAL! Croatia with a goal, that takes them into the lead again! Mislav Orsic with an assist from Livaja to put Croataia ahead.

Full time! Croatia secure third place at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third-place playoff. Goals from Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic seal the deal for Zlatko Dalic's men. Morocco, who had become the first African team to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-finals, finish their campaign at fourth place.

The second half is underway, with Morocco kicking off the proceedings. Can Croatia add another goal, or will Morocco respond strongly?

Chance for Croatia to score a third goal, but it does not result in a third. Orsic gets a good pass from Perisic but he hits a shot that ends up wide of the right post.

Andrej Kramaric is screaming in pain after picking up an injury, and he is replaced by Nikola Vlasic. Croatia maintains the lead and Morocco still looking for answers.

Amrabat withdraws to the back four as Morocco's goalscorer Dari and El Yamiq are off with injury. Morocco still searching for that one goal which will take them back in the game.

Morocco's Ounahi with a rough tackle while looking to take the ball away from the opposition. He is handed a yellow card for this foul. Just around 10 minutes left for Morocco to stay in the game.

Josko Gvardiol of Croatia looks close to scoring another goal for his team, but is taken down by a rough tackle from the opposition. The referee is not interested in this and refuses to listen to this appeal from Croatia, and the game resumes.

Six minutes added in injury time, and almost two minutes of the same is over.

63 out of 64 games at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have been completed. Next up, it's the big final on 18 December, Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Argentina vs France, Messi vs Mbappe, a lot of matchups on offer, and it should be an exciting final. Until tomorrow night, it's a goodbye!

Preview: Croatia and Morocco will look to sign off from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on a high, when the two teams face-off in the third place playoff match in Doha on Saturday.

Both teams’ World Cup title dreams ended in the semi-finals. While Croatia lost to Argentina, Morocco went down fighting to defending champions France.

Morocco and Croatia have already played each other at this year’s World Cup, a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

“We know that Croatia got a lot of stick because they weren’t able to beat Morocco,” Regragui said. “Morocco was one of the underdogs and now we both reached the semifinals.”

Injured Morocco center back Romain Saiss, the team’s captain, will miss the game after lasting only 21 minutes against France. Noussair Mazraoui, also substituted in that match, is a doubt.

“We have really, really pushed our players to the limits, but they still want to go out tomorrow and play again,” Regragui said. “But we are not going to be taking risks tomorrow for some of our players.”

For 37-year-old Luka Modric, this could very well be his last FIFA World Cup, and he would want to sign off with a bronze medal, potentially helping Croatia beat Morocco on Saturday night.

With inputs from AP