63 out of 64 games at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have been completed. Next up, it's the big final on 18 December, Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Argentina vs France, Messi vs Mbappe, a lot of matchups on offer, and it should be an exciting final. Until tomorrow night, it's a goodbye!
FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco third place playoff, Highlights: Croatia secure third place with 2-1 win
Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup, Highlights: Full time! Croatia secure third place at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third-place playoff. Goals from Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic seal the deal for Zlatko Dalic's men. Morocco finish in fourth place.
Croatia 2-1 Morocco
Croatia 2-1 Morocco
GOAAL! Croatia with a goal, that takes them into the lead again! Mislav Orsic with an assist from Livaja to put Croataia ahead.
9' Croatia 1-1 Morocco
Josko Gvardiol gives Croatia an early 1-0 lead, but that is cancelled out by Dari, who equalise for Morocco! Just 10 minutes in, and this game is well and truly alive!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Croatia 2-1 Morocco
Full time! Croatia secure third place at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third-place playoff. Goals from Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic seal the deal for Zlatko Dalic's men. Morocco, who had become the first African team to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-finals, finish their campaign at fourth place.
Preview: Croatia and Morocco will look to sign off from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on a high, when the two teams face-off in the third place playoff match in Doha on Saturday.
Both teams’ World Cup title dreams ended in the semi-finals. While Croatia lost to Argentina, Morocco went down fighting to defending champions France.
Morocco and Croatia have already played each other at this year’s World Cup, a 0-0 draw in the group stage.
“We know that Croatia got a lot of stick because they weren’t able to beat Morocco,” Regragui said. “Morocco was one of the underdogs and now we both reached the semifinals.”
Injured Morocco center back Romain Saiss, the team’s captain, will miss the game after lasting only 21 minutes against France. Noussair Mazraoui, also substituted in that match, is a doubt.
“We have really, really pushed our players to the limits, but they still want to go out tomorrow and play again,” Regragui said. “But we are not going to be taking risks tomorrow for some of our players.”
For 37-year-old Luka Modric, this could very well be his last FIFA World Cup, and he would want to sign off with a bronze medal, potentially helping Croatia beat Morocco on Saturday night.
With inputs from AP
