FIFA World Cup 2018's lighter side: A rolling Neymar, South Korea’s unrelenting fans and Nicolas Otamendi’s dirty tricks

Uruguay kept their well-drilled heads to secure a second round win against Portugal on Saturday night, but in the first half they were beset by anatomical confusion. First off, when Edinson Cavani scored what looked a textbook bullet header to convert a Luis Suarez cross, replays later suggested it may have hit his shoulder or even face, the surprise being the ball didn't just instantaneously puncture on the Deppian cheekbones of the PSG forward.

Suarez himself then also became befuddled about the location of his various body parts when, after receiving a light arm in the back during an aerial challenge from defender Raphael Guerreiro, he fell to floor clutching the rear of his head. He stayed down for some time, a situation which may or may not have been linked to the fact the forward was previously seen with hands on hips and puffing hard as he tried to keep up with the ferocious workrate of his strike partner.

Regardless of this phantom injury and slight breathlessness, Suarez continued to nibble away at the Portuguese defence the way those resplendent teeth once nibbled on Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder. He may have a posterior as big as his chutzpah, but time and time again, and particularly after Cavani departed injured, Suarez hauled it around relentlessly, using it as a gluteal fortress to repel opposition defenders as he desperately, and often solitarily, held the ball up. He had looked exhausted from around halfway through the first half but fittingly the game ended with him chasing yet another lost cause into the corner, haranguing the Portuguese defence for the thousandth time, squeezing a last drop of energy from one of the most extraordinary physiques in sport.

Beiranvand’s sticking power

Many years ago Britain's The Sun newspaper ran a slightly sneering story about the England side which was heading off to compete in the Homeless World Cup. They took a more sympathetic approach to the issue this week in a piece on Iran goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, reporting how the stopper had gone from a life on the streets to saving Ronaldo penalties at the biggest sporting tournament on earth. Under his marshalling, Iran's defence has in fact taken such pride in disciplined miserliness that against Portugal a mix-up nearly resulted in him coming to blows with centre-half Saeid Ezatolahi.

It’s hardly a surprise that Beiranvand so ferociously guards both his net and status given his life story. In the article he tells of how he used to have to keep in bare hands after someone tore his gloves up, a demoralising situation by any stretch but made worse when the perpetrator was his own father. Those between the sticks are resilient sorts, however, a fact confirmed this week when another stopper, Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary became at 45 the oldest ever player to appear at the World Cup, to boot saving a penalty against Saudi Arabia. If at first you don't succeed, it's never a bad idea to become a goalkeeper.

Neymar's golden rolls

Cricket now has a tool that measures the revolutions per minute a spin bowler can get on the ball. The graphic pops up on screen from time to time, offering an insight into which bowler is likely to get the most movement off the pitch. On Wednesday evening, this measurement came to mind when Neymar was sent tumbling by Serbian Adem Ljajic. Well, he was initially sent tumbling by Ljajic but then continued to roll down the sideline propelled by his own propensity for light melodrama, his RPM close to that of Shane Warne.

There is possibly a danger Neymar could even become the first player to injure himself while feigning injury, what with all that tumbling and horizontal salchowing putting a terrible strain on the shoulder. It's a particularly vulnerable part of the body, after all, as Neymar’s very own sister Rafaella Santos can testify. She ended up with her own in a sling after colliding with a friend whilst celebrating her brother's goal against Costa Rica earlier in the tournament.

Facing up to victory

The film Speed was once parodied in the much-loved Irish comedy series, Father Ted. In the blockbustre movie Keanu Reeves had to keep a bus racing along at over 50 mph to stop a bomb from detonating. In the ecclesiastical sitcom a priest called Father Dougal had to do something similar, but instead by driving a milk float at under 4 mph. With a far more difficult side of the draw awaiting the winners, much of Belgium versus England on Thursday evening was like watching Father Dougal on that milk float, with both teams absolutely determined not to get out of first gear at any cost and with similarly farcical results.

Eventually, however, Belgium's resolute sloth proved no match for England's pinpoint lethargy. In something of a metaphor for his entire career thus far, ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj produced a moment of superb skill when perhaps it wasn't really necessary and put his side into the lead. Belgium were one up but even the minor problem of going ahead did nothing to dim their commitment to helping the opposition. To celebrate the goal, Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi picked the ball out of the net and proceeded to smash it against the post, from where it promptly rebounded into his face. Despite this latest attempt at self-sabotage, luckily he was fine. Well, at least until he looked at his mentions on Twitter.

Utterly filthy Otamendi

Never kick a man when he's down it is said, but this clearly isn't Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi’s motto. Always kick a ball at a man when he's down is more the centre-back’s leitmotif, and not a terribly pleasant one at that. In the group stages he did it to Croatia's Ivan Rakitic, who was lying prone on the floor when Otamendi decided to use his head for target practice. In his side’s second round defeat to France on Saturday, the Manchester City star then repeated the shoddy feat, smacking the ball into the prostrate Paul Pogba’s back as the game slipped away. On both occasions he received just a yellow, but this footballing equivalent of a rabbit punch, combining cowardice and potentially serious injury, should surely for anyone be made an automatic red by FIFA.

Korean fans tough to crack

It's doubtless quite tricky being South Korean, living in the shadow of nuclear war with your fate left in the hands of diplomatic process involving a megalomaniac lunatic and, of course, Kim Jong-un. It apparently seems even harder to be a South Korean footballer, for alongside these high stakes war games you also have to contend with exceedingly high expectations — ones not even met by beating Germany 2-0.

Returning home last week despite defeating the current world champions, the South Korean team might have hoped that their fans would greet them with open arms despite their early World Cup exit. Most of the crowd at Seoul airport apparently did, but it was reported a few dissatisfied supporters threw eggs at the players, oddly infuriated by their failure to escape from one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

It's to be hoped Spain's fans are more forgiving when their own actual underachievers arrive back in Madrid. Although the unkind might suggest Sergio Ramos's new haircut, a sort of wonky lego hipster version of Franck Ribery’s, might actually be improved by a covering of yolk.

