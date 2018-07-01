FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Spain vs Russia and Croatia vs Denmark, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Fernando Hierro doesn’t want to know about Spain’s horrible history of playing the hosts of major tournaments as his side prepare to face Russia in the World Cup last-16 in Moscow on Sunday.

“Records are there to be broken,” the coach told a reporter on Saturday who told him that Spain have never beaten a host at the World Cup or European Championship.

Spain play Russia at the Luzhiniki Stadium in Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Croatia vs Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 11.30pm.

“We have everything very clearly in mind,” Hierro said, insisting he was ready for anything Russia could throw at him.

“Why are we looking in the rear view mirror? Why are we looking at the past? It’s all about Sunday, 5 pm. Everything else is completely irrelevant.”

Most painfully in recent memory, Spain lost to South Korea on penalties in the 2002 World Cup. They were also beaten by Portugal in Euro 2004 and by England — on penalties — at Euro 96.

Croatia vs Denmark

Croatia’s coach and captain hailed their “fantastic” World Cup so far and declared themselves ready to beat Denmark on Sunday in a quest to emulate their predecessors’ greatest triumph two decades ago.

Free-flowing Croatia romped through the group stage with three wins out of three, setting up the last-16 clash with the Danes at the same Nizhny Novgorod Stadium where nine days ago they stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina 3-0.

Here is all you need to know about catching the World Cup action live on 1 July:

When and where will the matches be played?

The two matches scheduled to be played on 1 July are Spain vs Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium and Croatia vs Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 17 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Spain play Russia is Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Croatia vs Denmark at 11.30 pm.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates at firstpost.com.

With inputs from Reuters

