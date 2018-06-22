FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 9 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

This round of matches will see Brazil aiming to get their World Cup campaign off and running in earnest, after unexpectedly being held to a draw against Switzerland in their opening match. Nigeria and Iceland will battle it out for a chance to go second in their group, after Croatia's 3-0 victory over Argentina, and Serbia will come up against a determined Swiss side buoyed by a composed performance against the tournament favourites.

Following a win over Costa Rica in their opener, Serbia can clinch their knockout round place by beating the Swiss on Friday. This would then spare them the terrifying prospect of needing a result in the their final group match against five-time world champions Brazil.

For Costa Rica, a difficult task has seemingly become impossible, with the minnows needing a positive result against Brazil to have any chance of reaching the next round. However, Brazil are expected to make quick work of Costa Rica in an attempt to avoid a similar fate to that of their South American rivals Argentina, whose qualification hopes hand by a thread.

Iceland appear to have continued their good run of form from their Euro 2016 campaign by holding tournament favourites Argentina to a 1-1 draw in the Spartak stadium on 16 June. Their next test is a young Nigerian team that disappointed against Croatia in their opening fixture, but are expected to perform better. Both teams have the chance of going to second place in their group behind Croatia, which would put them in a favourable position to qualify at the expense of Argentina.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 22 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 22 June are Brazil vs Costa Rica, Nigeria vs Iceland and Serbia vs Switzerland. They will be played in Saint Petersburg, Volgograd and Kaliningrad respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 9 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Brazil vs Costa Rica is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Nigeria vs Iceland at 8.30 pm IST and Serbia vs Switzerland at 11.20 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from Reuters.

