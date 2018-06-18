FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 5 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

England open their World Cup campaign on Monday seeking to banish memories of dismal performances in recent tournaments as Belgium's "Golden Generation" kick off as dark-horse challengers.

England, winners on football's biggest stage more than half a century ago, crashed out without a win four years ago in Brazil, and have not won a knockout match in any tournament since 2006.

They play Tunisia in the historic city of Volgograd knowing anything other than a win would disrupt pre-tournament plans, with Belgium looming later in Group G.

Belgium start their World Cup campaign on more familiar ground: a squad stuffed with stars but with questions over their manager.

Spaniard Roberto Martinez was a left-field choice to replace Marc Wilmots after Euro 2016 and the former Everton boss seems no nearer to solving the puzzle of getting Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne playing to their sky-high potentials in the same side.

The boys from Brussels face Panama, Central America's World Cup debutants, in Sochi.

Monday's early game sees Sweden take on South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod in Germany's group.

The Swedes come to Russia at the dawning of the "post-Zlatan" era, after their talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his international career after the last Euros.

In Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min, the Koreans have a world-class player and potential match-winner.

But overall they are a shadow of the team who famously reached the semi-finals as 2002 World Cup co-hosts.

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 18 June are Sweden vs South Korea, Belgium vs Panama and Tunisia vs England. They will be played in Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi and Volgograd respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Sweden vs South Korea is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Belgium vs Panama at 8.30 pm IST and Tunisia vs England at 11.20 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from AFP

