FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 4 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on Sonyliv

Brazil will be looking to avoid the pitfalls their fellow World Cup favourites Germany, Argentina, Spain and France fell into in their opening games when the five-time world champions take on a fiercely organised Switzerland team on Sunday.

Brazil are the most in-form side going into the tournament with 17 wins from their last 21 games, and they offered some thrilling displays in their warm-up friendlies as well. But coach Tite is wary of the problems ultra-defensive Switzerland could cause his side.

Switzerland have only lost one game in their last 22 outings and coach Vladimir Petkovic had no pretensions about how they would line-up at the Rostov Arena, promising that his side would be organised. The side are “not here to make a lovely match,” he said.

Meanwhile, defending champions Germany take on Mexico later in the day.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 17 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 17 June are Costa Rica vs Serbia, Germany vs Mexico and Brazil vs Switzerland. They will be played in Samara, Moscow and Roston-on-Don respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 4 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Costa Rica vs Serbia is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Germany vs Mexico at 8.30 pm IST and Brazil vs Switzerland at 11.20 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SONY LIV.

