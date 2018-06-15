FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 2 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming

The opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup proved to be a highly exciting encounter, with Russia firing five goals past a hapless Saudi Arabia side in front of 80,000 people at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium. The emphatic result transformed the men in red from villains to heroes and gave Russians a rare sporting reason to rejoice.

Day 2 of the tournament seems set up to be just as entertaining, with a standout fixture between two European heavyweights looking particularly promising. Spain and Portugal clash on Friday in an early highlight of the World Cup, with the Spanish camp insisting that they are united despite this week's sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui. Friday's other Group B fixture pits Iran, coached by former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz, against Morocco, guided by Frenchman Herve Renard.

Egyptian fans, meanwhile, will hold their breath to see if prolific Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah really has recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final as the Pharaohs take on Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Russia currently sit atop of Group A with three points, courtesy of their victory over Saudi Arabia.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 15 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 15 June are Egypt vs Uruguay, Morocco vs Iran and Spain vs Portugal. They will be played at Ekaterinburg Arena, Saint Petersburg Stadium and Fisht Stadium respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 2 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Egypt vs Uruguay is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Morocco vs Iran at 8.30 pm IST and Spain vs Portugal at 11.20 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SONY LIV.

