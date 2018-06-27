Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 14 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Sports FP Sports Jun 27, 2018 13:39:04 IST

Brazil may have been one of the big disappointments so far at the Russia World Cup, but the pressure is on their opponents Serbia in their final Group E match in Moscow on Wednesday.

Brazil, whose only defeats by the Balkan side came against the old Yugoslavia in 1930 and 1934, need just a draw to secure qualification for the last 16.

Brazil's forward Willian, defender Miranda, forward Neymar and Filipe Luis take part in a training session at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Mexico and Sweden and South Korea and Germany will play at 07:30 PM IST while Switzerland and Costa Rica and Serbia and Brazil will play at 11:30 PM IST

For Serbia, who will want to be masters of their own fate, a win would guarantee their progress, although a draw could see them through if the Swiss are beaten by Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game.

Meanwhile, Sweden have moved on from the off-field issues that dominated the headlines after their defeat by Germany and are determined to beat Mexico for a place in the last 16, coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.

The other four teams that will play on Wednesday are South Korea who will face defending champions Germany while Costa Rica lock horns with Switzerland.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 27 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The four matches scheduled to be played on 27 June are Mexico vs Sweden, South Korea vs Germany, Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica. They will be played at Ekaterinburg Arena, Kazan Arena, Spartak Stadium and Nizhny Novgorod Stadium respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 14 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will the first two matches of the day and will begin at 7.30 pm IST followed by Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica at 11.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from Reuters

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018​


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 13:39 PM

