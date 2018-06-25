FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 12 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Spain will be eyeing a point in their final Group B match to see themselves into the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 when they take on Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Monday.

The Spanish currently share top spot with Portugal, who will also reach the last-16 with a draw against Iran.

On the other hand, Iran's primary objective will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring when they take on Portugal in a Group B tie of the FIFA World Cup.

Both sides need a win on Monday to enter Round of 16.

In Group A, both Egypt and Saudi Arabia will aim to exit the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win when they meet in their final match of the competition.

Both teams have lost their opening two matches and have no chance of advancing.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 25 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The four matches scheduled to be played on 25 June are Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, Uruguay vs Russia, Iran vs Portugal and Spain vs Morocco. They will be played in Volgograd Arena, Samara Arena, Mordovia Arena and Kalininigrad Stadium respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 12 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Saudi Arabia vs Egypt and Uruguay vs Russia will the first two matches of the day and will begin at 7.30 pm IST followed by Iran vs Portugal and Spain vs Morocco at at 11.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from IANS.

