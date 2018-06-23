FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 10 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Sweden’s preparations may have been hit by illness and injury, but the team can send defending champions Germany home on Saturday by racking up their first competitive win over the Germans since 1958. Joachim Low's men will need a victory on Saturday if they are to progress to the next round after a 0-1 defeat to Mexico in their opener brought their campaign to a grinding halt just as it had started gaining momentum.

Swedish defenders Pontus Jansson and Filip Helander and midfielder Marcus Rohden all missed the final training session due to a stomach bug, and they will travel to Sochi on Saturday.

Striker Isaac Kiese Thelin also missed the session as he is carrying a knock that may limit his participation against Germany.

None of the four was expected to start the game, which took on much more important after the first round of group matches where the Swedes won and Germany suffered a shock defeat by Mexico.

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez's Belgium face the daunting task of trying to break down a well-organised Tunisia on Saturday in the first match of the day. After a 3-0 win over Panama on Monday, Belgium hope to find space to stitch up qualification but will go into the game with respect for Tunisia, who performed well in their build-up to the competition against strong European sides.

South Korea and Mexico face off in the day's second match.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 23 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 23 June are Belgium vs Tunisia, South Korea vs Mexico and Germany vs Sweden. They will be played in Moscow's Spartak Stadium, Rostov Arena and Sochi's Fisht Stadium respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 10 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Belgium vs Tunisia is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by South Korea vs Mexico at 8.30 pm IST and Germany vs Sweden at 11.20 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from Reuters.

