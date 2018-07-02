FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Brazil vs Mexico and Belgium vs Japan, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio believes the way to take on Brazil, whom he labelled the “best team in the world”, in the Last 16 of the World Cup is for his side to adhere to their attacking philosophy.

Brazil play Mexico at the Samara Arena in Monday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Belgium versus Japan at 11.30 pm at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don.​ ​

The two nations meet in Samara on Monday with Mexico looking to replicate the performance that saw them defeat holders Germany in the group stage.

However, they will be up against a team with an embarrassment of riches, including Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the leading attractions at the World Cup, but now that they have been sent packing, Belgian Eden Hazard believes it might be his time to shine on the biggest stage.

Both players have won the Ballon d’Or, football’s biggest individual prize, every year between themselves since 2008 — five each. However, Messi’s Argentina lost 4-3 to France and Ronaldo’s Portugal were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay in the last 16 on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know about catching the World Cup action live on 2 July:

When and where will the matches be played?

The two matches scheduled to be played on 2 July are Brazil vs Mexico at the Samara Arena and Belgium vs Japan at the Rostov Arena.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 18 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Brazil vs Mexico is Monday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Belgium vs Japan at 11.30 pm.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates at firstpost.com.

With inputs from Reuters

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018